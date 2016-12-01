‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Mike and Scheana Shay File for Divorce: ‘Our Story Will Continue on Through Love’

Captured online today! 💦😘 @mikeshaymusic @louluswim A photo posted by Scheana Shay (@scheanamarie) on Aug 30, 2016 at 10:07pm PDT

The honeymoon period of their marriage is over. Althought they’ve been friends for years, Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules and her husband Mike are getting a divorce.

Last week Scheana filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles stating they’ve “come to an amicable decision on all matters,” ET reports.

In a statement they expressed the reason for their decision, “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship.”

“Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” they continued. “We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

The decision may not surprise some because the couple has been going through a difficult time. Last season Vanderpump Rules, Scheana had to confront Mike about his addiction.

Are you surprised about their divorce?