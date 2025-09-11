‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Reportedly Break Up 1 Year After Engagement

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have called off their engagement.

The Olympic snowboarder, 39, and The Vampire Diaries actress, 36, have split after five years together, PEOPLE reported Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source close to the couple told the outlet that “it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

Neither White nor Dobrev, who were last photographed together on Aug. 31 while running errands in Los Angeles, has confirmed the split.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 31: Shaun Whiter and Nina Dobrev are seen on August 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The Degrassi: The Next Generation star’s fans did suspect a possible breakup, however, as she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring when she walked the red carpet of the Eternity premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Dobrev’s Instagram activity also provided some clues into the end of the couple’s relationship, as the Let’s Be Cops actress unpinned her proposal post from her grid for the first time since announcing her engagement to White in October 2024.

Dobrev and White first started dating in 2019, moving in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually making their relationship public in May 2020.

In October 2024, White proposed to Dobrev with a surprise dinner at The Golden Swan in New York City, which he originally told her was going to be a CFDA/Vogue event hosted by Anna Wintour. Sharing photos of the stunning proposal at the time, White wrote on Instagram, “She said YES,” adding the ring emoji and eternity symbol. “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,” Dobrev captioned her own post.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Nina Dobrev attends the premiere of “Eternity” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin Marchant/WireImage)

Dobrev and White have supported one another through ups and downs, with the champion snowboarder helping to nurse the Lucky Day star back to health through months of rehabilitation after she fractured her knee in a biking accident last year.

Dobrev was similarly supportive when White retired from professional snowboarding in 2022 after the Beijing Winter Olympics. “She knew all of my friends and family couldn’t be there and she got everyone together and made this incredible video of everyone saying how much they wish they could be there and sending their love and support,” he told E! News at the time. “So that was just so wonderful. It really set the tone for the rest of the trip.”

White said at the time that he was looking forward to a future and a family with Dobrev. “Things are great with Nina and I,” he gushed, “and I am so excited to focus on our relationship and my relationship with other friends and family.” He continued, “These are the moments. You can have the glitz and glam of it all, but real family quality time with people is what I want for the most – and now I am doing that.”