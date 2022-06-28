Shaun White Talks Being in a Band in Exclusive Clip of 'Cold As Balls'

Shaun White is enjoying the retired life as has recently been seen vacationing with his girlfriend Nina Dobrev. And now that he's retired, could the 35-year-old former snowboarder and skateboarder take up music again? PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of Cold As Balls, and White reveals to host Kevin Hart that he was in a band called Bad Things. White says that he played lead guitar and misses playing with his group of friends. He also said playing in a band was more challenging than snowboarding because for a band to succeed, everyone has to be on the same page, which is not the case in individual sports like snowboarding and skateboarding.

White made the right choice to become a professional snowboarder and skateboarder as he won three Olympic gold medals and multiple X Games and Winter Z Games Medals. Following the 2022 Olympics, White announced that he has retired from competing after a long career.

"It was incredible," White said on The Olympic Show on Peacock. "Obviously, I had announced before arriving here in China that this would be my last Olympics. Saying it was one thing, but to live in that moment, ride down that halfpipe and put down some solid runs, to see the cheer of the crowd and my fellow competitors waiting there to give me some kind words, it was just a beautiful day. Obviously, I wish I had really nailed that podium spot, but I'm so proud of my career and my life in snowboarding. This was a perfect send-off. I'm very happy."

In an interview with GQ back in February, White talked about how his family reacted when he announced his retirement. My parents and people in my life were like, 'We were happy after one gold medal, like I don't know what the rest of this was about,' and all that," White said. "But, it was definitely an amazing trip and I'm so proud of the things that I've done within the sport to bring it to where it is today, because it was far different when I joined and, there's a level of athleticism and precision and all that exists now, because of the way that I approach the sport, which is really, I think, incredible now to see.

"The sport's growing so rapidly and I can't wait to see where it goes from here." White's entire conversation with Hart can be seen when the latest episode of Cold As Balls is released on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. Cold As Balls can be found on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold As Balls Facebook page and Hart's Facebook page.