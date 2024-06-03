Nina Dobrev Shares Health Update in Wake of Hospitalization

Nina Dobrev has shared a brief health update, in the wake of her recent hospitalization. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos from the past couple of weeks, revealing that she's living with a leg brace for now while she heals.

"Life looks a lil different lately," Dobrev captioned the post. Trading in the 'selfie' for the 'leggie.'" She then added, "Get ready for the leg content because that's all I've got in my camera roll these days." A number of Dobrev's fans and followers have since commented on the post, with Maria Menounos joking, "You do leg content like no one else lol." Arielle Vandenberg added, "Every day is leg day for you, Nina!"

In May, Dobrev took to social media to reveal that she'd been hospitalized after being involved in a serious dirt bike crash. The Vampire Diaries actress shared a "how it started vs how it's going" Instagram post, first posting a picture of her on a Sur-ron Electric Dirt Bike, then including a photo of her lying in a hospital bed with braces on her neck and left leg.

Over on her Instagram Stories thread, Dobrev — who can next be seen in the murder-mystery comedy Reunion — shared another picture of her in the hospital, flashing a big frown at the camera. In a follow-up post, she explained that she is "OK," but has a "long road of recovery ahead."