Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Separate After Two Years of Marriage

Usher and Grace Miguel have decided to divorce after two years of marriage, according to a joint statement made on Tuesday.

The short-lived marriage only represented a small part of the couple’s relationship. They have reportedly been together for nearly ten years, according to a report by Us Weekly. The outlet published the couple’s statement in full on Tuesday.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” they said. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

According to a source close to the couple, they have been separated for several months now, and only just decided to go public with the news. The two started dating in 2009, not long after Usher split from his first wife, Tameka Foster. She and Usher had two children — 10-year-old Usher Raymond V, and 9-year-old Naviyd Ely.

Usher proposed to Miguel in January of 2015. Impatient to tie the knot after all those years, they eloped, and spent their happy honeymoon in Cuba.

Usher made no indication that he was upset over the split at a pre-Oscar party on Friday, March 2.

He “was in a good mood and hugging people hello,” according to a source, who added that he spent much of the evening with The Weeknd. Usher was at a party held by William Morris Endeavors.

Usher has been signalling all kinds of changes to his life lately, including a throat tattoo on Instagram last week. The singer posted “new era // new ink” along with a picture of him beside L.A. tattoo artist Doctor Woo. On Sunday, he posted a time lapse video showing himself getting tattooed.

The new ink covers the underside of Usher‘s chin, stretching right to his throat. The video shows a montage of him preparing the design with Woo and then sitting for the long process, all set to Drake’s song “God’s Plan.” The singer looks pleased with the finished result, which appears to be an eye surrounded by minimalist designs.