Ty Pennington Pens Sweet Birthday Message to His Wife

Ty Pennington didn't pass up the chance to help wife Kellee Merrell ring in a special day. As Merrell turned 34 over the weekend, the Trading Spaces alum took to Instagram with a special birthday post, Pennington penning a sweet message to his bride.

Pennington marked the special occasion by sharing a gallery of images highlighting his relationship with Merrell, including a hilarious photo of the two sharing a pair of pants, as he wrote, "It's her birthday." Calling Merrell his "favorite person," Pennington in the caption went on to thank his wife "for being such a beautiful person, inside and out and for making me the happiest human, giving me a family," clarifying that comment with a dog emoji, "and a place to belong." Reflecting on their new life as a married couple, Pennington added, "life is so much better than I ever could have imagined with you. Also.... thanks for laughing at all my stupid jokes."

Merrell marked her birthday on her own account by sharing a nude beach photo snapped by her husband with the caption "34" and hashtags "life is short" and "take the picture." Pennington was quick to comment, writing "my favorite pic" alongside a red heart emoji. Both posts sparked plenty of birthday messages from fans, with one person commenting, "Happy birthday Kellee," and another adding, "Love these photos! Happy birthday to Kellee!"

Merrell's 34th birthday marked her first as a married woman. After first meeting back in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto, and reconnecting 10 years later, Pennington dropped to one knee and popped the question in July 2021. The couple tied the knot at their Georgia home in December that same year.

Since exchanging vows, Pennington and Merrell, a social media manager, have been hard at work renovating the gorgeous 19th-century home in Savannah, Georgia they purchased prior to their marriage. The couple have been working on the home for months now, occasionally sharing brief glimpses of the project on social media. Back in May, Pennington gave fans a "Sneak peek at the new pantry," revealing that he and Merrell have "been chipping away at some updates on the kitchen."