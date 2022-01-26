Ty Pennington Shares Rare Photo of His Georgia Home

Ty Pennington is giving fans a new look at his and his wife Kellee Merrell‘s stunning Savannah, Georgia home. The HGTV home renovation star, who purchased the 19th-Century house with his new bride prior to their engagement, took to social media amid the ongoing renovations on Monday, Jan. 24 with a rare photo of the property.

The Monday post marked a rare one, as Pennington has all but shied away from sharing photos from the renovation. The HGTV personality explained that while he has “been asked a few times to share the exterior” of the house, he has been unable to due to “privacy reasons.” However, Pennington made an exception so that he could show fans the backyard to the house, which features a carriage house complete with a balcony and a backyard with a pool and a large brick patio. Titling the post “carriage house blues,” Pennington said the photo was “taken from the rooftop patio,” adding that he and his wife “are absolutely loving the pool btw! I get in it almost every night.”

According to Pennington, he and Merrell still have plenty of work ahead of them. The TV personality said he and his brief will be “tackling the inside of the carriage house in the spring,” teasing that he “can’t wait to show you the plans for that. Stay tuned!” Pennington also shared that the shutters on the carriage house need a repaint, explaining, “the shutters were accidentally painted the wrong color- they’re supposed to be more of a green blue. So they’re going to be repainted.”

The post marked one of just a few Pennington has shared of his property. After sparking romance and isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, he and Merrell purchased the home just before Pennington dropped to one knee and popped the question in July 2021. At the time, a representative for Pennington said the couple was in the process of renovating the home “into their dream home.”

Just a few months later, the couple took their relationship to the next level on that very property when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the 19th-century home. Only eight guests were in attendance, with Pennington later taking to social media to share a few highlights of the special day, including snaps from the backyard reception. Pennington and Merrell, a social media manager originally from Vancouver, first met back in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto.