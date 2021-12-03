Ty Pennington Shares Another Photo From His Super Private Wedding Celebration

Ty Pennington and now-wife Kellee Merrell may have tied the knot in a private ceremony, but that doesn’t mean the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host isn’t shying away from giving fans a glimpse of their intimate wedding day. Just days after Pennington shared the exciting news on Instagram that he and Merrell exchanged vows, he took to social media to share a new image from the wedding.

In a Monday Instagram post, Pennington shared a snapshot of what he dubbed “a perfect evening” as he thanked “everyone who made this night so special.” The photo showed a long table located outdoors set with plates and silver and covered with a white tablecloth. Pennington gave a nod to Heritage Construction Savannah for their “help getting the house ready!! These guys are incredible!” He added the hashtags “small wedding,” “intimate wedding,” and “wedding flowers.”

The post came after Pennington confirmed on Nov. 27 that he and Merrell tied the knot. The Trading Spaces star made the announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his bride on their wedding day, which he captioned, “We did it.” PEOPLE later reported that the couple wed in a small ceremony held at their 19th-Century Savannah, Georgia home the couple is currently in the process of restoring. Only eight guests were in attendance.

Since that announcement, Pennington has only given a total of three glimpses at their big day, with Merrell herself not giving any, as she doesn’t appear to have any social media accounts. Following his initial marriage announcement and the table setting photo, Pennington on Tuesday shared an intimate video from his and Merrell’s first dance, the black-and-white video showing the newlyweds swaying back and forth.

Pennington and Merrell, a social media manager originally from Vancouver, first met back in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto. While romance didn’t immediately spark during that initial meeting, the two remained in touch over the following years via mutual friends, with romance eventually blossoming in 2020 when they decided to quarantine together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple became engaged in July of this year, with Pennington dropping to one knee and popping the question over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.