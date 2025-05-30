Two Comedy Icons’ Kids Just Got Married

Comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are officially family!

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday, Murphy confirmed that he and Martin are in-laws after their oldest children, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, married in an intimate church ceremony “two weeks ago.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Actually they got married two weeks ago,” the Beverly Hills Cop actor revealed. “They went off — everybody was making their big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

After there was some humorous back-and-forth regarding who would be responsible for paying for their children’s big day, Murphy added that his Life and Boomerang co-star doesn’t have “to pay for the big wedding now.” However, Murphy did share that while the newlyweds “didn’t have a wedding,” they might “have a big party or something” later. It’s unclear if Lawrence will fork up the change for that celebration.

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Eric, 35, is the oldest of Murphy’s 10 children. The actor shares his son with his ex Paulette McNeely. Meanwhile, Jasmin, 29, is Lawrence’s oldest child whom he shares with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

It’s unclear when Eric and Jasmin began dating, but they went public with their relationship in June 2021 when Eric posted several photos with Jasmin and said he was “head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence.” Jasmin later revealed in a 2022 interview with In Touch Weekly that she and Eric “became really good friends” after they met not through their dads, but rather her uncle.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together,” she said. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

The couple took the next step in their relationship when Eric dropped to one knee and proposed on Nov. 27, 2024, the couple announcing their engagement in a joint social media post captioned, “11.27.2024 We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”