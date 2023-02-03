Eddie Murphy Shuts Down Martin Lawrence Over Paying for Daughter's Wedding

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may not see eye to eye on their children's potential future wedding. Lawrence, 57, joked in June 2022 that he would ask Eddie to pay their wedding costs if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," 61-year-old Murphy responded playfully to the joke when asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay," he admitted, referring to the tradition of the bride's father paying for the wedding. "You have to do the same, Martin. "Don't try to switch it up — don't try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying," Martin warned, laughing, "And the wedding better be wonderful."

Despite going public with their relationship on social media in June 2021, Jasmin and Eric weren't even introduced to each other by their dads, Jasmin told InTouch Weekly. "It wasn't even our dads, and they've done two movies together, they're friends," she said. "We became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things," Jasmin noted. "Obviously, we have similar backgrounds. So, we understood each other on a certain level, and over time, it just became more." Their strong bond comes from being "best friends," she explained. "It sounds cliche … but it's so true. Like we just love each other's company," said the Duke University graduate. "We laugh together — a lot of laughing. And having similar backgrounds definitely helps because there's certain things that I don't have to explain. He just gets it and he knows it's all good."

Their famous fathers, fortunately, support their relationship. "My dad loves Eric … because Eric treats me so well and he is so kind and consistent and loves my family," Jasmin revealed. "He doesn't even have a reason to be tough on [him]." Jasmin and Eric are their fathers' firstborns. Lawrence shares Jasmin with ex-wife Patricia Southall and is also father to daughters Iyanna, 22, and Amara, 20. A 33-year-old actor has 10 children, including Eric, the eldest, whom he shares with his ex Paulette McNeely. Although there hasn't been any announcement of an engagement, at least not publicly, the couple could be getting hitched soon. Jasmin caught the bouquet that Eric's sister, Bria, threw during her July 2022 wedding. "Special shout out to Jas for catching the bouquet," Eric shared in an Instagram post.