TV Host Marries Daughter's Friend After Alleged Affair

Former TV host Richard Keys raised eyebrows last month by marrying a friend of his daughter who is nearly half his age. Keys, 66, did not invite his children to his wedding to 35-year-old Lucie Rose according to a report by Perth Now. Keys' relationship with Rose has already made headlines, though he resigned from on-air reporting for a separate scandal back in 2011.

Keys reportedly spent about $38,000 on his wedding to Rose, who is a lawyer and a former friend of his 38-year-old daughter Jemma. Sources said that Keys did not inform Jemma or his son Joshua about his impending nuptials, but did take the time to text his ex-wife Julia. He informed her he would be getting re-married about two hours before the ceremony to the shock and outrage of some.

🚨 66-year old former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has married his daughter’s 35-year-old friend in Devon, after denying he left his wife for her while she was fighting cancer.



Keys and Julia were married for 36 years before Keys' affair with Rose went public in 2016. At the time, Julia reportedly told reporters that she was still recovering from thyroid cancer, so the news "devastated" her in her condition. She felt that it was also hard on their children, but seven years later, she was diplomatic about Keys and Julia's wedding. She told The Mail: "What can I say – I'm in a new relationship now and I've put Richard and our marriage behind me now. I wish him and Lucie all the best."

Keys' reputation in Australian media took its first major hit in 2011 when some of his sexist off-air remarks about a female referee went public. He was forced to resign from his job as the lead commentator on Sky's coverage of Premier League soccer in Australia, where he was making nearly a million dollars per year.

When Keys' secret affair with Rose became public, it put him back in the headlines. At the time, his daughter Jemma nearly faced legal action for "abusive" text messages she sent to Rose, although those charges were ultimately dropped. Julia also told reporters that she believes this incident stopped Jemma's acting career in its tracks and contributed to her developing alcoholism.

Keys himself did not acknowledge any controversy when discussing his wedding with reporters. He told The Sun: "I'm a very lucky man, although feeling a bit nervous. We're heading off to Canada for our honeymoon which is a bit different. Then it's back to work for both of us in August and the start of the football season for me. People think I might be a bit long in the tooth now but I don't care."