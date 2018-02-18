Tristan Thompson Parties With Khloe Kardashian’s Exes

Tristan Thompson, the NBA player currently expecting a baby with girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, has been spending some time with the reality star’s ex-boyfriends.

Thompson was at the Remy Martin MVP Weekend party at Avenue Los Angeles on Friday night. The venue hosted a special performance by fellow Kardashian clan boyfriend Travis Scott, and a couple of other men who know the family pretty well.

Thompson was seen hanging out with both French Montana and James Harden, two guys who have a romantic past with Khloe Kardashian. To their credit, the three of them didn’t let it get awkward. They were civil and even friendly throughout the night, as E! News reports that they actually hit it off.

“Tristan was there for a while before Travis Scott performed,” an insider source told the outlet, adding that “he hung out at the Remy Martin table and enjoyed a few cocktails. He was really cool and was having a good time enjoying the party.”

“French walked in with The Weeknd and Future French walked over to Tristan’s table and hung out there and even watched Travis at the table,” they continued. “There was no weirdness between Tristan and French.”

Thompson and Kardashian show all signs of finding their happily ever after together. The two are eagerly anticipating their first child. While they haven’t announced any plans to get married or even engaged, fans have noted that Kardashian often has a slim diamond ring on her ring finger, possibly indicating that they have made some kind of commitment that they haven’t shared with fans yet.

On Saturday, Kardashian shared a photo of herself arm in arm with Thompson on Instagram. The couple stood in front of a giant display of red and white balloons that spelled out “I [heart] you.” Kardashian shared a romantic quote in the caption.

“‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before’ Thank you my love,” she wrote.