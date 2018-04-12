Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe Kardashian: All the Latest Updates

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been overrun with reports about alleged infidelity on Thompson’s part.

On April 10, near Kardashian’s due date, several outlets obtained photos and video of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with anonymous women. In the clips, Thompson is allegedly seen kissing and entering a hotel room with other women, among other unfaithful actions.

A day following those reports, numerous sources spoke out about the couple’s next steps. More accusations were also thrown around about Thompson’s misdeeds.

Sex Tape

A woman who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram claimed to be the woman captured walking into a hotel with Thompson.

Over a series of Instagram Story posts, she also alleged that she had sexual text messages from Thompson and a sex tape. She uploaded a snippet of two people having sex on a couch, but no one’s face is shown in the tape.

Her claim to be the woman caught with Thompson has yet to be confirmed, in addition to the messages and video.

Pregnancy

To top off @ms.stephaniee_’s claims, she later added that she was pregnant.

“I’m pregnant too since everything out here,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The message was quickly deleted, and it is unclear if she was implying that Thompson was the father of the alleged unborn child.

Serial Cheater

Numerous reports have come out from anonymous sources claiming to have knowledge about Thompson and Kardashian.

One source painted Thompson as a “serial cheater” who will face more accusations in the coming days.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Lamar Odom’s Reported Reaction

Lamar Odom, who was previously married to Kardashian, has also reportedly reacted to the news.

A source close to Odom spoke with PEOPLE and claimed that the retired NBA star, who allegedly cheated on Kardashian during their relationship, is unsure if he should contact her.

“Lamar feels terrible for Khloe,” the source said. “He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.”

Birth Status

Kardashian was reportedly having early contractions on Wednesday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Mom Kris Jenner reportedly flew to Cleveland to be with her daughter ahead of the birth. Kardashian’s sister Kim is believed to be flying in on Thursday, with other friends and family following suit the rest of the week.

There is no exact time window for the birth just yet.

Thompson Returns

Thompson is said to be back in Cleveland to face the music.

The father-to-be was travelling with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

He allegedly returned on Wednesday as the team prepped for several home games against the Knicks.

Kardashian Reportedly Wants Out

Kardashian is reportedly in a major bind when it comes to her travel.

The Revenge Body personality reportedly wants to bail on Cleveland and head back to Los Angeles. However, she is too far along to fly and her entire baby setup is in Cleveland.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” a source told Us Weekly. “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

Kardashian May Forgive Him

Despite that claim in Us, another source says that Kardashian will most likely stay with Thompson despite the cheating.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work,” a source told PEOPLE. “She tried forever to make it work with Lamar. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this.”

The source continued, “Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road. But being so indiscreet about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”