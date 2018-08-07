Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian in Rare Post: ‘Proud of You Momma’

Tristan Thompson is proud of Khloe Kardsahian. In a rare personal post about his girlfriend, Thompson gushed over the mother of his child on Monday.

“Proud of you momma,” the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player captioned a video of Kardashian, adding two heart-eyed emojis.

In the video, the 34-year-old new mom promotes her Good American activewear line and shows off her post-baby figure. The couple welcomed their first daughter together, True Thompson, on April 12, days after photos and videos surfaced of Thompson cheating on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

Despite outcry from fans, the couple has stayed together — and lately have been more public on social media. In July, Kardashian shared a photo of pink sand and wrote, “Take me please.” Thompson replied, “Where do you want to go, my love?”

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared a Snapchat video showing off thoughtful gifts Thompson gave her. In the video, she comes home to find silver “G” and “A” balloons, along with an adorably tiny cake with her image and the Good American brand name on it.

“I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan,” Kardashian said in the clip. “Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The recent support from Thompson comes after reports that the basketball player has “really stepped up” since they moved back to Los Angeles. (The couple was living together in Cleveland during Kardashian’s pregnancy and Thompson’s basketball season.)

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up,” a source told PEOPLE in August. “He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family.”

The source added that the couple is in therapy together after Thompson realized Kardashian’s importance in his life after the cheating scandal.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy, but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” the source continued. “He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

The cheating scandal was also a difficult time for the rest of the Kardashian family, but sister Kim Kardashian said they are supporting Kardashian’s decision to stay with him.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” Kim told Ryan Seacrest. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

The drama will unfold on season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sundays at 9 pm. ET on E! Network.