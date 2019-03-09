Tristan Thompson In Good Spirits Following Khloe Kardashian Breakup

Tristan Thompson seemed to be in a good mood on Friday, even as his cheating scandal continues to rock the celebrity news world.

Thompson was photographed on the bench at an NBA game on Friday night, as his team battled it out with the Miami Heat. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost the bout, yet Thompson seemed at ease, smiling as he watched the game. He wore a black blazer over a graphic t-shirt, with tight black pants underneath. A glittering watch adorned one wrist while slim golden bracelets were on the other.

Thompson has kept quiet ever since he was spotted “all over” Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods at a house party last month. The indiscretion finally ended his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, while also throwing the lives of Woods and the whole reality TV brood into disarray.

So far, Thompson’s only real response has been a single tweet posted after the news broke and then deleted a few minutes later. It read: “FAKE NEWS.” Other than that, the NBA player has avoided reporters and carried on as usual. He has even been spotted hanging out with other women.

Thompson was photographed earlier in the week with model Karizma Ramirez in New York City. He was there for another game between the Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets. Reporters from TMZ saw Thompson carrying two cups of coffee back to his hotel room, perhaps indicating that someone was there waiting for him.

While Thompson has kept quiet, the women entangled in his infidelities have had a lot to say. After over a week of silence, Woods shared her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Show. She explained that a lot of the eyewitness reports have been overblown, and Thompson only kissed her once as she was on her way out of his house.

Kardashian was still furious with Woods, calling her out on Twitter and claiming that she is “the reason [her] family broke up” However, Woods’ interview gained her more sympathy from fans, and Kardashian ultimately returned to Twitter, admitting that she should not place all of the blame on Woods.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” she wrote.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a roller coaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she added the following day. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me [and] humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019



“What’s been harder [and] more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she continued. Someone whom I love [and] treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”