Travis Scott Earns Some Criticism After Thanking Everybody But Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

KarJenner fans are not happy with Travis Scott. Scott is the longtime partner of the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner. The two are parents to 3-year-old Stormi Webster and recently confirmed they are expecting their second child together in a heartwarming Instagram announcement. While their relationship seems solid and the pair are expanding their family, Scott made a grave mistake, at least according to viewers of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, when he left Jenner out of his acceptance speech. The ceremony was streamed live on Sunday, Sept. 12 from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Scott took home the award for best hip-hop video for “Franchise” featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. Scott beat other heavy-hitters Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Polo G. While Scott thanked him and Jenner’s daughter he didn’t thank the mother of his children and social media took notice. “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” Scott said before thanking his record label and shouting out his fans.

“I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi” – Travis Scott at the #VMAs



Kylie watching at home: pic.twitter.com/Ud43q1BpzN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 13, 2021

But there was one Twitter user who didn’t agree Scott deserved the award. Instead, they believe Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion’s W.A.P. should have won.

I'm sorry but how in the actual hell did Travis Scott win over WAP?? Im genuinely confuzzled rn….🧐 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/URxoSSxJa7 — CALL ME WHEN YOU WANNA GET HIGH HIGH HIGH HIGH (@Dewayne_givens) September 13, 2021

Regardless, Scott got major love from Justin Beiber tonight, who revealed that Scott is an inspiration to him. “Man you inspire me so much, thank you for being you,” he told Scott as he accepted his own award.