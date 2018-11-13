Travis Scott Did Not Propose to Kylie Jenner, Despite Rumor

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get engaged? Fans thought that might be the case after Jenner, 21, shared a lengthy video showing an overload of roses strewn around her home — but the romantic setting was reportedly not a proposal.

Sources close to Jenner told TMZ that the grand, romantic gesture was Scott’s way of celebrating Jenner’s announcement that Kylie Cosmetics will be partnering with Ulta Beauty stores. The endless sea of flowers also doubled as a girl to mark the beginning of his tour, which she and their nine-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, are also going on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tour kicks off on Tuesday in Atlanta and wraps up Dec. 22 in Portland, Oregon, giving the family of three plenty of time to make it home for the holidays.

The engagement rumors came a few weeks after the couple bought a $13.5 million home together in Beverly Hills. The two do not share publicly most details of their relationship and were not living together following Stormi’s birth, so many fans were relieved to hear the news of their new home.

The massive estate is located in the Post Office section of Beverly Hills, according to The Los Angeles Times. Totaling 9,680 square feet of living space, the mansion boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and other open common areas. The second floor also has plenty of outdoor space and an open-air dining room.

Jenner is well known for her real estate portfolio; the makeup mogul currently lives in a Calabasas mansion and also holds three homes in Hidden Hills, one of which she listed last year for $5.4 million. Between her real estate, cosmetics business and participation in her family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Forbes magazine estimated Jenner’s personal wealth this year at about $900 million.

She and Scott welcomed Stormi in February after months of speculation from the media and fans alike. Jenner waited until after she had delivered Stormi to confirm her pregnancy, explaining to her fans that she wanted to experience the pregnancy in private. Upon Stormi’s birth announcement, Jenner released a documentary-style video showing clips from her pregnancy journey and precious family moments with Scott.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Scott, 26, told the eponymous host that being in the delivery room alongside Jenner was “so scary.”

“It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s walking me through this whole process,” he said. “There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my god. So I was fearful of that.”

“But I cut the umbilical cord,” he added. “And she held it down, mama K.J. She’s the best, man.”

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper said his fears vanished when he saw Stormi for the first time. “Going into it, I was nervous and scared. You know, we were both young,” he explained. “When you first had a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. It’s this whole warp that takes over your body. I never thought I could just love something so hard.”