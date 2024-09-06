Travis Kelce 'Upset and Pissed' Over Contract Hoax That Claimed Taylor Swift Romance Was Staged

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became the subject of a controversial hoax that threatened to cast a shadow over their romance. A fabricated document, masquerading as an official contract, surfaced online, suggesting that the couple's relationship was nothing more than an elaborately orchestrated public relations stunt. The fallout from this deception has left both stars feeling frustrated and angry, according to inside sources speaking to The U.S. Sun.

The counterfeit contract, which bore the letterhead of Kelce's public relations firm, Full Scope PR, outlined a meticulously planned "breakup" scheduled for Sept. 28. This fictional agreement detailed plans for a carefully worded statement to be released on Oct. 1, framing the split as a mutual decision made after "careful consideration" and emphasizing it as a "natural part of life," per The U.S. Sun.

Upon learning of the hoax, representatives from Full Scope PR swiftly moved to debunk the document's authenticity. The agency's prompt denial was accompanied by a stern warning of impending legal action against those responsible for the forgery. "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," a spokesperson for the firm declared to the Daily Mail.

The circulation of the made-up contract has reportedly taken a toll on both Kelce and Swift. An insider close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed to The U.S. Sun, "He got upset and pissed about that fake contract." The source added that Swift, too, was left feeling angered by this latest attempt to generate controversy around their relationship.

The situation was described as "frustrating" and brought "a lot of stress to Travis and Taylor's lives," according to the source. Despite their celebrity status, which inherently attracts public scrutiny, the couple reportedly feels that this incident crossed an unacceptable line. "They both know that tons of spotlights are on them and that all their moves and things are being scrutinized," the insider explained to the outlet. "But people can't do fake contracts."

Contrary to the hoax's implications, the source insisted that Kelce and Swift's relationship has been nothing short of ideal. "They are super happy," the insider affirmed. "Their relationship is going fantastic, nothing but a cloudless sky and very, very strong love and unique connection between them."

The document had claimed that the couple would issue a statement portraying their split as "gracious, respectful, and stress[ing] mutual respect." It even suggested that Kelce and Swift would maintain a friendship and "wish each other the best" post-breakup.

Even so, a source close to Swift provided a different perspective to the Daily Mail, stating, "Taylor was unbothered and quite amused by this. It was some hilarious AI realness. It isn't even worth an actual reaction from her or her team."

This incident comes at a crucial time for Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to defend their title in the upcoming NFL season. The team is set to face the Baltimore Ravens in their Opening Night clash on Sept. 8.