Travis Barker's Ex Takes Definitive Relationship Step Amid Kourtney Kardashian Romance

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship has certainly been heating up in recent weeks. In light of Barker moving on with Kardashian, the drummer's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, is taking a relationship step of her own. As E! News noted, Moakler is removing a tattoo on her wrist that she got of her ex-husband's name.

On Friday, Moakler took to Instagram to recount the tattoo removal process. She explained that she sought out help from Nurse Jamie to get the piece of ink removed. The 46-year-old said that Nurse Jackie would be using a "powerful laser" to "erase the remaining" part of the tattoo. Moakler gave some information about what the process entails, explaining that she received lidocaine injections in the area to numb it beforehand. Of course, the process isn't an easy one, as Moakler even told Jamie in the video to get her a "stress ball" so that she could navigate the pain. Although, she did say that she was going to "try to power through"

As previously mentioned, Moakler is getting Barker's name removed from her wrist. She said, "It's my ex's name. Don't tattoo names on your body, kids. Don't do that." She and the Blink-182 rocker wed in 2004. Their divorce was finalized in 2008. They share two kids together, Alabama and Landon. Since then, Barker has been involved in a very public relationship with Kardashian. The musician and the reality star were first linked back in January. The two have not been afraid to share their love for one another in public, as they have attended numerous outings together and shared love-filled messages on social media.

Even though Barker and Moakler split over a decade ago, she still weighed in on how her ex's PDA-filled moments with Kardashian have been making her feel. She told PEOPLE, "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]." Moakler has been posting some rather bold messages about Barker and Kardashian's relationship on social media, but she still stressed that she has "no ill will" towards them, adding, "It was more to annoy her fan base because at some point you have to make a joke out of it. I'm really, genuinely happy for [Barker]. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father. As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."