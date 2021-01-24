Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker After Longtime Friendship

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are reportedly dating after their longtime friendship recently took a romantic twist. Rumors about the couple dating surfaced earlier this month, but they came very close to confirming the speculation by sharing poolside views from Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California Saturday. A source told PEOPLE Sunday the two have been dating for a month.

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source told the magazine. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while." A rep for Barker did not comment on the report. The 45-year-old musician has two children, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. They were married from 2004 to 2008. Kardashian was in a nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Earlier this month, a friend told The Sun Kardashian, 41, and Barker have "unreal chemistry" and they "talk almost every day and everyone around them is desperate for them to get together." The source's comments came after Barker publicly told Kardashian, "You're so cool" because she posted about his favorite movie, True Romance, on Instagram. Kardashian also bought Alabama a $795 Prada bag. "It was a very interesting gift for Travis’s 15-year-old daughter - it’s the same bag Kourt bought Khloe for Christmas," the source said.

Barker and Kardashian "have so much in common," the source told The Sun. "They’re dedicated parents, and she relies on him for advice on everything from work projects to family rows. They’ve both been in on-off relationships with former partners for years. But that also means they have a lot of baggage - they have five kids between them!"

Kardashian and Barker both grew up in the same Calabasas community and have been friends for years. Barker even made cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When romance rumors between the two sprouted in the past, Barker would insist their relationship was only platonic. "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends," Barker told PEOPLE in 2019.

Kardashian recently dated Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat. She remains close with Disick, whom she is often pictured with on social media. They attended Kim Kardashian's controversial 40th birthday party together and shared several intimate photos, sparking rumors of a reunion.