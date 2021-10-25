Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless as She Celebrates Travis Barker Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian is still reveling in her romantic engagement to Travis Barker! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed topless on a bed of roses in an engagement photoshoot posted to Instagram Sunday, tagging her fiancé and writing, “I can’t believe this was a week ago.” The Blink-182 drummer simply commented a ring emoji, emphasizing the massive diamond ring now resting on Kardashian’s finger.

Barker popped the question in a romantic beach proposal on Oct. 17, surrounding his bride-to-be with red roses before asking her to marry him. Kardashian posted photos on Instagram announcing the big news she captioned, “forever @travisbarker.” Kourtney’s younger sister, Kim Kardashian, shared a video from the aftermath of the proposal to Twitter, writing alongside the PDA-filled film, “KRAVIS FOREVER.”

Kardashian and Barker are also reportedly planning more than a wedding. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source told Us Weekly after the engagement. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

The rocker is already a dad to two kids – Landon, 18, and 15-year-old Alabama – with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian is mom to three kids with ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. In March, the Poosh founder revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had frozen her eggs after being “talked into it.”

“I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’ … After I did it, the doctor was like, ‘I would love you to do one more round just to have good healthy batch, a good amount,’ and I was like, ‘You guys had me one time, that’s it. That’s more than I was gonna do,’” she shared. The reality personality added she’s more interested in “God’s plan,” explaining, “Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe. … That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”