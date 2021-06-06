Travis Barker's Ex Cuts to the Core of Her 'Hate' for Kim Amid Kourtney Kardashian Relationship

✖

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker's ex, doesn't appear to be a fan of the Kardashian family. According to the Daily Mail, Moakler recently made her feelings about Kim Kardashian clear on Instagram. Barker is currently dating Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

This whole matter began after a user, @iamrichroyal, shared a screenshot of Kim crying from a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The individual captioned the clip by writing, "I f—ing hate her." Moakler soon commented on the photo to agree with their caption, as she reportedly wrote, "You're not alone." The Daily Mail reported that Moakler since deleted her comment.

In May, Moakler made some serious claims about the Kardashian family. During an interview with Us Weekly, she claimed that she caught Barker having an affair with Kim while she and the musician were still married. She said that she's "never" been friends with the Kardashian family and alleged, “I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair.” Moakler went on to clarify that the individual she was referencing was Kim. She later doubled down on her claims to TMZ.

"My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so, yay for me," Moakler said. She also accused both Kim and Kourtney of "destroying my family twice." Moakler and Barker, who divorced in 2008, share two children together, Landon and Alabama. The former Miss USA also has a daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya. Although, TMZ noted that Atiana lives with Barker.

Kim has denied Moakler's claims, as she responded to the matter on Instagram. When a fan asked her about the allegations, she said, "No! False narrative!" The KKW Beauty mogul added, "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt." While the Blink-182 drummer previously spoke about his attraction to Kim in his memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, he also said that he "never touched" the reality star while he was still married to Moakler. Barker began dating Kim's older sister, Kourtney, earlier this year. Their relationship went Instagram official on Valentine's Day. Since going public with their relationship, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions and have been seen engaging in a great deal of PDA.