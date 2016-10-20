Tori Spelling Shares Adorable Fall Photos of Her Kids and Baby Bump

(Photo: Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com)

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, are starting over!

The momprenuer showed off her sweet kiddos and her growing baby bump in a super cute backyard fall photo shoot, E! Online reports.

The four kids, all dressed in the cutest fall fashions grabbed some pumpkins and posed with each other for a grinning Spelling, who captured it all with her iPhone.

The highly anticipated addition to their family wasn’t planned, but very wanted,

“It was a total surprise,” Spelling said of her pregnancy. “But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited.”

Their kids, Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4, are excited about the new baby too,

“I took the test, and Dean said, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to be the Brady Bunch!’ He was saying, ‘We just got Finn out of diapers! I thought we were in the clear! For the first time, they’re all in school. So it’s like, ‘Wow, what did we just do to ourselves?’ We’re basically starting over.”

The pregnancy news comes soon after McDermott’s affair came to light, something the couple worked through and has come out on the other side stronger than ever, “I believe that women have the power and it was a choice and people can judge me and say, ‘Well she stayed with him. But I think it’s more powerful to make the choice to try to heal the relationship and work on it and work through it if you truly love someone.”