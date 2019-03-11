Tommy Lee Engaged to Brittany Furlan: See Her Ring

Tommy Lee proposed to his girlfriend, Brittany Furlan on Valentine’s Day, and from the looks of the ring in her most recent Instagram post, she said yes.

Lee and Furlan both posted photos of the ring on Twitter and Instagram, announcing their engagement in grand fashion. “Best day of my life!!!!” Furlan wrote, alongside a picture of the great heart-shaped diamond. “I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend.”

Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend ❤️ #engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/b8FSbF9eBS — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) February 14, 2018

On Instagram, the two posted a boomerang video of Furlan’s ringed hand clasped in Lee’s tatooed one. “Well this certainly beats chocolates!” they wrote. “Say hello to the future Mrs. Lee.”

Furlan, 31, is an actress and social media star. She rose to prominence at the height of the Vine craze, where she was the most followed female user until she left the app in November of 2015. Today, she posts sporadic looks at her day-to-day life on YouTube, while working steadily in Hollywood.

Furlan is one of the stars of YouTube’s original series Foursome, the show which just axed Logan Paul after his controversial video and the backlash that followed. She has six projects in the work at the moment, according to her IMDb page.

Lee, the founding drummer of Motley Crue, is ready to begin his fourth marriage at 55 years old. The rock star was married to Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998, and two other times before that as well. He has two sons from previous marriages.

In 2014, Lee became engaged to his then-girlfriend Sofia Toufa, but the two split in 2016 before they could tie the knot.

Lee is still going strong as a performer, scheduling dates with Motley Crue, his rap-metal outfit Methods of Mayhem, and a DJ act alongside DJ Aero.

Lee and Furlan are extremely open about their love on Instagram, and oftentimes explicit. The couple sometimes takes heat for oversharing, and some fans have learned to avoid their feeds.