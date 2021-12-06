Tom Holland and Zendaya Prove They’re Couple Goals After Goofing off Together in New Interview

Only a few weeks after they went public with their relationship, Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While discussing the film, the pair managed to put their connection on full display by reenacting some of their stunts from the movie, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The couple even poked fun at their height difference, as they joked about how it affected their ability to pull off a few different stunts.

During the segment, host Graham Norton brought up how Zendaya mentioned in a separate interview that the pair’s height difference (Holland stands at 5’8″ while Zendaya is two inches taller) makes stunts more “complicated.” Holland was a good sport about the topic, with both him and Zendaya saying that there’s a “good story” behind the matter. The Euphoria star began by explaining that there’s a particular scene in which Spider-Man (Holland) places MJ (Zendaya) down after swinging from a bridge and walks away from her.

However, since Zendaya is taller than her scene partner, they did encounter some difficulties. She said that “because of our height difference, if we’re on the same point, I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” Holland then continued to explain the issue, saying, “It’s called a bottom mark. It’s a thing they do in stunts. So, Zendaya would land, and I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool. And she would land and I would sort of land like this and my feet would sort of swing from underneath and she would catch me.”

The two actors then got out of their seats to reenact the moment for the audience, with Zendaya holding Holland’s leg up. The former Disney star said that Holland handled the matter in a very “lovely” way. In turn, he said that it’s “so nice to be caught for a change.” Marvel fans will get to see the pair in action when Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on Friday, Dec. 17. The events in the film will pick up right where they left off in the previous Spider-Man film, Far From Home, which was released in July 2019. Alongside Holland and Zendaya, No Way Home stars Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau.