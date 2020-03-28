Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Supporters Rejoice as They Return to the US Following Coronavirus Recovery

There’s been yet another, positive update regarding Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s journey to recovery amidst their battle with the coronavirus. On Friday, it was reported that Hanks and Wilson had traveled back home to the United States following their diagnoses, as they were seen driving around in Los Angeles. The couple was previously in Australia for pre-production on a Baz Luhrmann film when they tested positive for the coronavirus. The news, which has been incredibly well-received amongst the pair’s fans, comes nearly two weeks after they first opened up about testing positive for the illness.

“Hello, folks. [Rita Wilson] and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks originally wrote on March 11 on social media. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks and Wilson were previously quarantined at a private residence in Australia, but, clearly, they’ve been doing well enough that they were able to travel back home recently. And fans couldn’t be more thrilled for this positive update about the couple.

Hanks and Wilson’s return to the United States was definitely the positive news that fans needed amidst this serious health crisis.

“Welcome back Tom and Rita,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “We missed you!! Happy you are both well.”

“I’m glad your home,” another fan wrote, which many others can definitely co-sign. “Stay healthy. Don’t do too much too soon. Build up your immune system. Peace.”

Fans everywhere are rejoicing over the fact that Hanks and Wilson are back on American soil.

“Thank God!” yet another fan commented on Facebook. “You folks are back to U. S.! Please continue to do well.”

As one fan put it upon hearing the news of Hanks and Wilson’s return, they’re “so happy and relieved you are both okay and home.”

The news about Hanks and Wilson was the exact thing that some fans needed to hear amidst this global health crisis.

“This is wonderful, thank God your ok!Bless you both!” one fan even wrote.

Fans have been following along with all of Hanks and Wilson’s health updates since they announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. So, it was great to hear another positive update about their well-being.

“So happy you are well,” a fan wrote. “Thank you for sharing your story.”

“So glad to hear this….no place like home! God Bless,” another fan commented on Facebook.

Clearly, fans were more than happy to see that Hanks and Wilson are back in America and that they appear to be doing well. Seeing as though the couple has kept fans updated throughout their battle with the coronavirus, they can likely expect to see another update soon from them regarding their return back to America.