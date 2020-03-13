Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: ‘The Simpsons’ Fans Think Show Predicted Star’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Following Wednesday night’s announcement that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the reactions have varied. While scores of friends and fans alike flooded the couple with well-wishes, others hoped that the news would finally prompt some to take coronavirus seriously. Some, however, think that The Simpsons might have predicted the whole thing, as noted by The Daily Mail.

Back in 2007, Hanks appeared as an animated version of himself in The Simpsons Movie in a mock commercial advertising “The New Grand Canyon.”

“The U.S. Government has lost its credibility, so its borrowing some of mine,” he says, before advertising the brand new national landmark. Additionally, during the end credits, Hanks pops back up to add, “This is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please, please leave me be.”

Given that Hanks’ announcement about the disease happened just minutes after President Donald Trump‘s speech Wednesday night, whose administration has been heavily criticized over its handling of the issue, some parallels were also drawn. Some even went the extra mile pointing out the similarities to the 1993 episode “Marge in Chains,” which featured a flu-like virus from China that infected the population of Springfield.

The Simpsons predicted Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus infection back in 2007 pic.twitter.com/q55CLGvhDy — Dillon🇳🇬 🅙 (@ftbldillon) March 12, 2020

The Simpsons predicted The Coronavirus and Tom Hanks self quarantine in 2 separate episodes? That show has predicted so many things! — Mikey (@itchyyypanda) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks has coronavirus who’s gonna dig up the Simpsons episode that predicted this — Tar (@tortar_) March 12, 2020

Oh wow Tom hanks presented the show in the simpsons movie where they wipe Springfield off the maps — Maisie McGregor (@maisiemcgregor7) March 12, 2020

.@TheSimpsons did it again, they predicted that .@tomhanks would get the #Corona virus. Why is no one talking about this pic.twitter.com/qmjs0968hw — Lazar Kavaji (@lazarkavaji_) March 12, 2020

I need to watch the simpsons to see if Tom Hanks will survive the coronavirus — Lee (@leah_rose18) March 12, 2020

The Simpson series uses witchcraft and sorcery to write the series #TomHanks — ه (@fa3280) March 12, 2020

Can the Simpson’s predict the solution to the virus and Tom hanks — Rustin (@rus10w) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks having corona virus sounds like a subplot from The Simpsons. — Miguel Poblador (@MiguelPoblador) March 12, 2020

Remember in the Simpsons movie when they were gonna blow up Springfield and they hired Tom Hanks? #coronavirus — goatie boi (@crookshvnks) March 12, 2020

Y’all remember when the government had to borrow Tom Hanks credibility in the Simpsons movie… 👀 — Roderick (@RollCameraRoddy) March 12, 2020

the simpsons literally predict everything just heard they predicted tom hanks getting corona like wtf — kacey misses h and dylan (@erstrench) March 12, 2020