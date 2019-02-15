Tom Brady Packs on the PDA With Gisele Bundchen in Valentine’s Day Selfie

Tom Brady is — clearly — still feeling good after the New England Patriots‘ Super Bowl win.

In a Valentine’s Day post dedicated to Gisele Bündchen, Brady declared his love for his supermodel wife. In the selfie, Brady hugs Bündchen from behind, grabbing her chest as she laughs while taking the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo tanto amor da minha vida!” Brady captioned the photo, which translates from Portuguese to “I love you so much, love of my life.”

Bündchen commented, “Te amo mais,” which translates to, “I love you more.”

Fans went wild for the cheeky post, with many leaving comments.

“solid hand position thomas,” one Instagram user joked.

“Mr. And Mrs. Goat,” someone else said.

“I love this couple, and love even more when you write in Portuguese for her!” another wrote.

Bündchen also celebrated the romantic holiday on Instagram, sharing a shot of herself hugging Brady. “Happy Valentine’s day! Te amo!” she captioned the sweet shot.

After helping the Patriots take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Brady gushed over his wife on Good Morning America.

“I married someone that… I know is my life partner,” he said. “She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world”

Immediately after winning the game, when asked if winning his sixth Super Bowl changed his plans in any way to continue playing football, Brady mentioned her too.

“Doesn’t change anything,” the 41-year-old said. “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just… I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

He even got to celebrate on the field with Bündchen and his three children, John, 11, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6, after they all rushed to the field to embrace him. Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen and John with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who sent him a congratulatory message after wining the game.

“Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots thinking @Edelman11 #MVP,” Moynahan tweeted, tagging Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, the Patriots and Brady’s book exploring his method to success.

Moynahan dated Brady from 2004 to 2006 and discovered she was pregnant with his baby after their breakup. By the time the Blue Bloods star gave birth to John, the quarterback had already started dating Bundchen, who he married in 2009.

Bündchen opened up in her memoirs last year about the shock of her boyfriend telling her his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” the 38-year-old model recalled in Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

While she admitted that Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time,” she added that the difficult chapter “brought about so much growth” in her life.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 / Contributor / Getty