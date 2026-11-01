Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence About His Daughter Savannah’s New Husband

Days after Savannah Chrisley announced her pregnancy, her father, Todd Chrisley, breaks his silence about her new husband, Jason Galanis

On Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast late last week, Todd talked about his daughter’s romance with Jason.

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“He’s brilliant,” Todd said about his new son-in-law. “And she is emotionally set for life, but she’s financially set for life. She was good on her own, not like she is today.”

Todd further revealed that he has dinner with Savannah and Jason “every night,” which gives him a chance to see the couple interact. “I’ve got a front row seat to one of the greatest love stories that I’ve witnessed.”

While he and Jason don’t have the same political views, Todd approves of the relationship as long as Jason loves Savannah.

“I say to him, ‘If you just love my daughter 50% of how I’ve loved her mother [Julie] and how I love her mother, then I’m okay with it.’ And she’s whole; she feels whole.”

Todd also recalled Savannah talking to him about her future with Jason one year into the relationship. “This is who I’m going to have my children with. I like the DNA. I like his mind. He’s a brilliant man, and he is the kindest. I’ve never felt safer with anyone other than with my mom and daddy.”

The couple started dating in July 2025, just months after President Trump commuted Jason’s 189-month prison sentence. He was previously convicted of participating in multiple securities fraud schemes.

Jason, who was once an associate of Hunter Biden, testified in a Republican impeachment inquiry into then-President Joe Biden in 2024. He and Todd, who was convicted of bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax fraud, were also in the same prison.

Savannah and Jason’s relationship made headlines after reports revealed they had a 27-year age gap. Savannah is 26, while Jason is 56.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum doesn’t seem to let gossip about the relationship get to her.

“Our relationship as a whole has been absolutely amazing,” she stated on her Unlocked podcast. “It has been the dream relationship that any woman could hope to be in. There hasn’t been drama and chaos and dysfunction. There has been absolutely none of that.”

Savannah also said that Jason “worked his a– off” to give her an “insane” engagement ring. “[He] wants to pour into me and love me.”

The couple got engaged in the Cayman Islands last December. They returned to the islands to get secretly married this past July.

Savannah announced last week that she and Jason are expecting their first child together.

“J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way,” she shared. “Not a single doctor’s appointment missed. Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.”