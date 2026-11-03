Celeb Hospitalized in ICU for ‘Brain infection’ During Bali Vacation

Celeb fitness influencer Khiana Smith is fighting for her life after suffering a brain infection while vacationing in Bali.

While speaking to News.com.au, Smith shared that she has been “bedbound in ICU” for more than a week with both bacterial and viral meningitis, hospital-contracted pneumonia, and fluid in her lungs.

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The fitness influencer said the medical team has no idea how she contracted the illnesses, pointing to the possibility that it came from contaminated food, water she was swimming in, or a passenger on a flight she was on.

“I don’t know what happened,” she continued. “Like I seriously dont, I just woke up one and I just had the worst headache. Like, I couldn’t even get out of bed.”

Her symptoms before the hospitalization included “extreme head pains, dizziness, slurred speech, slurred vision, and a severe sensitivity to light.”

Smith’s mother also spoke out, stating she caught the first available flight to Indonesia after finding out about the health struggles.

“There is nothing more terrifying than knowing your child is fighting for her life in a foreign country and you’re thousands of kilometers away, unable to hold her hand,” Smith’s mother explained.

Smith’s mother also said a CT scan and an antibiotic drip within a few hours of her hospitalization probably saved the fitness influencer’s life.

Another issue Smith is experiencing is memory loss. She is also struggling to maintain conversations.

“I have lost a lot of memory,” she pointed out. “Like, I really struggle to remember things.”

Smith is unable to return to her home in Australia currently, due to the swelling of her brain and the cabin pressure of an airplane. Her family is hoping she will be cleared to fly home in about a week. However, she admitted she felt “helpless.”

“I just wanna go home,” she said, adding that even doing small tasks feels impossible in her current state.

Smith urged others to learn from her health struggles. “Life is so precious; one minute I’m healthy, traveling the world, living my dream life, and the next I’m bed-bound in ICU in Bali with a brain infection that could have killed me. Don’t take your life or health for granted ever.”