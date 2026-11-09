‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Reveals Why She Filed For Divorce

Days after officially filing for divorce from Zac Affleck, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck reveals the reason she ended the marriage.

During her recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the TV personality admitted she’s known for a “really long time” that the marriage was over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it sounds crazy to say, but because I’m about ot be postpartum, I knew that I needed to make the decision now,” Jen explained, pointing out that the divorce filing occurred just as she and Zac are preparing to welcome their fourth child. “Not being postpartum, because when you’re postpartum, it’s the most vulnerable stage of having children, and I was worried that if I waited until then, that I would continue the cycle.”

She also shared that watching footage from previous Secret Lives of Mormon Wives seasons gave her the confidence to file officially.

“Rewatching the show, it made me realize: man, I have trained myself to forget,” Jen continued. “I have trained myself to survive. And the show made me realize, no. I’m not forgetting this time.”

Jen further clarified that, despite Zac claiming he first heard about the divorce filing after a TMZ reporter reached out to him, he wasn’t actually blindsided by her decision.

“I’ve been telling him for a really long time. And obviously, being pregnant and being vulnerable, I mean, it’s been hard to finalize things,” she pointed out. “Especially when you see your kids, and you see how happy they are. I mean, it’s not an easy decision. But no, I’ve told him for a really long time

Meanwhile, in another cast interview clip, Jen showed her appreciation for her castmates of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I don’t think I would’ve had the strength to move forward with everything if I didn’t have these girls,” she shared. “I mean, the fact that many of you have gone through exactly what I’ve gone through, and so publicly — I really feel like God put you guys in my life, and it was so hard moving forward with this decision.”

Jen then noted that while she was putting on a “brave face,” it is a “really, really hard” time for her. “I’m gonna be grieving for a really, really long time,” she admitted. “Going through divorce is for sure the hardest thing I’ve ever done, especially being pregnant. But it just shows you how important this decision was.”

The TV personality filed for divorce earlier this month after seven years of marriage. Along with the new baby, Jen and Zac share three other children.