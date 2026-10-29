‘Counting On’ Star and Husband Expecting Baby No. 7

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are expecting their seventh baby!

The Counting On star shared the exciting news on a recent episode of the Unplanned Podcast.

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“We have six kids, we’ve had two miscarriages, and we’re actually expecting again,” she shared with co-hosts Matt and Abby Howard.

Duggar then shared that she was six weeks pregnant with baby No. 7. Seewald said listeners were the first to hear the “special announcement,” except for their family members.

While discussing how many children they want, the couple confirmed they are going “one at a time” and don’t have a “max number.”

However, Seewald admitted feeling “swamped” and worried about “finances” and “investing enough time in each kid.” The couple also recently upgraded their van to a Ford Transit because their family was too “packed in.”

Duggar further shared that she was the one who proposed trying for a seventh child, noting she “always” gets “baby fever way too soon” after she gives birth.

“I was like, ‘We should have a No. 7, and he was like, ‘Alright,’” she said.

Seewald further stated, “She’s the one carrying this child. If she wants to have another one, if she wants to be a mom again, who am I to stand in the way of that?”

Recalling how she told her husband that she was pregnant again, Duggar said, “I just texted him a photo of the pregnancy test, and then I talked to him six hours later.”

“I was golfing with her brother Jed, and I just happened to look down at my phone, and Jessa texted me as I’m sitting on the golf cart, and I was just like, ‘Wait, what?’” Seewald said.

He also said that he immediately told Duggar’s dad and her brothers.

Duggar and Seewald have been married since 2014. They had their first child, 10-year-old son Spurgeon, in 2015. Their children Henry, Ivy, Fern, George, and Edward followed.

Duggar previously spoke about the negative opinions about her and Seewald having a large family. She addressed the claims that she was trying to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

“I’m not going to have 19 kids, but honestly, my mom is my hero. I love her. I adore her [and] she is my role model in so many ways,” she stated in her 2025 YouTube video Baby #6 Q&A + My Morning Routine. “Her patience, her love, her gentleness [and] her kind speech. She is the golden example of a mother, in my opinion. So, when people say, ‘Do you want to be like your mother?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please, Lord, help me.’”