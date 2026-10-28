Miranda Lambert Calls Her Divorce From Blake Shelton ‘Not a Fun Time’

More than a decade after she and Blake Shelton ended their marriage, Miranda Lambert reflects on the high-profile split.

During her recent appearance on Ross Golan’s And the Writer Is… podcast, the “Mama’s Broken Heart” hitmaker made a rare comment about her first marriage’s breakdown.

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“I got divorced, and that sucks for anyone,” she stated. “Especially in the public eye, especially on tour, especially in the middle of a very public career, two of us, you know what I mean?”

Lambert then declared, “It just was a really not fun time.”

The singer-songwriter further recalled what her life was like following the split. “I, in the meantime, had moved back to Nashville full-time and so I dove headfirst back into songwriting. When I moved back [to Nashville] in 2015, I gathered up all of my friends and relationships from, you know, all of the previous years and just used it, used the misery.”

“I used the staying out too late at honky-tonks. I used what I was living, and my friends went on that journey with me,” she continued. “Friends being songwriters and I think I wrote 75 songs in, like, a year. I mean, in, like, the first four months I moved back.”

The former couple dated for 10 years before finally getting married in 2011. However, their marriage ended after four years.

“This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” the exes shared in a statement in July 2015. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Since then, Lambert has married her second husband, former New York City Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin, in 2019. The couple secretly married just weeks after they began dating.

Meanwhile, Shelton married Gwen Stefani, whom he met on The Voice in 2014. The couple started dating just a few months after Shelton’s split from Lambert. They got engaged in October 2020 and were married in July 2021.