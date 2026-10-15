Meghan Markle Says It’s ‘Great to Be Back’ in First Official Outing Since UK Move

A little over a month after she and Prince Harry moved back to the UK, Meghan Markle shares an optimistic update.

According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official joint outing on Thursday in Nottingham, England. Dozens of people greeted the couple as they made their way into the Community Recording Studio (CRS).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s great to be back,” Markle shared with one of the people.

After being shown a photo of her and Prince Harry during their 2017 visit to Nottingham, the Duchess said, “That’s so special.”

Trevor Rose, CEO and co-founder of the Community Recording Studio, spoke about the visit just before the couple arrived.

“Harry’s been a few times — we’re used to him coming and always having a big impact when he comes,” he said. “But for him to want to bring Meg as well and to hear that she wanted to find out more about what we are and what we do is incredible.”

Rose also shared that Markle’s visit has had a great impact on the young women at the center.

“There’s a lot of young females in here and they need people who understand them,” he noted. “To say to them that she’s coming here to meet you — they were speechless. I’ve seen a few tears in people’s eyes.”

During their time at the center, the Duke and Duchess observed an acting workshop led by professional actor André Squire. They also visited with Epic Partners, which helps children and families through youth opportunities, sport, mentoring, and education.

The Nottingham visit is Markle’s first official engagement since returning to the UK.