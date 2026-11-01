Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordan Hudson Quietly Ended Controversial Relationship Nearly 1 Year Ago

Despite their recent public appearances together, Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson are not together.

According to TMZ, Belichick, 74, and Hudson, 25, ended their controversial relationship nearly a year ago, with a source telling the media outlet that the former couple parted ways “late last year.”

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While no one has confirmed why the relationship ended, the source said Belichick and Hudson are “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.”

Hudson has reportedly attended various football-related events with Belichick in recent months. However, neither has confirmed the split.

The duo was first romantically linked shortly after Belichick ended his 16-year relationship with ex Linda Holliday. They had first met in 2021 while on a flight to Palm Beach, Florida.

Their romance made headlines due to their 49-year age gap.

The former couple made headlines in April 2025 after Hudson shut down questions about how she and Belichick met during the football coach’s interview with CBS Sunday Mornings. When CBS’s Tony Dokoupil asked how they met, Hudson said they were “not talking about this.”

After Hudson was heavily criticized for the moment, Belichick issued a statement defending her.

“She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track,” the statement reads. “Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

A couple of months before the interview, Hudson posted on Instagram about dating an older man.

“Let’s take a deeper dive into the hot topic of the day: LOVE,” she wrote. “‘What constitutes love?’ or, ‘What makes someone worthy of loving?’ are questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to.”

She further shared, “Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal. Love is not to be judged. It is never OK to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”