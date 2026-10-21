Sophia Bush Sets Record Straight About Her and Ashlyn Harris’ Relationship Timeline

Weeks after announcing that she and Ashlyn Harris have been married for more than a year, Sophia Bush clarifies the relationship timeline as rumors circulate that the couple cheated on their former spouses.

During a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the One Tree Hill alum confirmed that her and Harris’ past relationships didn’t overlap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two people who had filed for divorce and lived in separate residences from their exes went to dinner,” she explained.

Bush further stated that she had already filed for divorce from her ex Grant Hughes when she was first romantically connected to Harris, who had ended her marriage with Ali Krieger, whom she shares two children with, beforehand.

“Everybody wishes they could have done a million things differently at the time,” the actress pointed out. “Like, do I wish that instead of flying home and stopping in New York because I already had tickets to a comedy show and taking [Ashlyn] on a date that I’d taken her on a date six weeks later? Yeah, of course I do. But I can’t change it.”

Bush continued to speak out about the rumors, noting, “What I can’t do is change my reality for anyone else. I also can’t be my own personal definition of insanity, which is to try the same thing over and over again with no result. I’m never going to change anybody’s mind who made it up.”

Continuing to speak about the relationship, Bush also opened up about first meeting Harris online in 2015. After years of being mutuals on social media, the duo officially met in person in 2019.

It wasn’t until years later that Bush realized she had feelings for the former soccer player.

“But I’m a little bit chickens—, so this whole, like, ‘Oh, they must have gotten drunk and had an affair,’” Bush stated. “Anyone who thinks that was a casual leap for me doesn’t know me.”

The actress then admitted she struggled with the rumors about her and Harris’ relationship. “There’s also a part of me that goes, ‘I’ve done too much work on myself to hurt someone when I’ve been hurt,’” she added. “Especially when there’s children involved.”