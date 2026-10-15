Todd and Julie Chrisley Face $1.5 Million in Tax Debt One Year After Trump Pardon

One year after receiving their controversial pardon from President Trump, Todd and Julie Chrisley still face more than $1.5 million in tax debt.

According to court records obtained by Page Six, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filed a tax lien totaling $1,571,452 in Davidson County, Tennessee, on Aug. 19. Per the lien, there are two unpaid tax assessments: $142,410.72 for the tax, with the period ending on Dec. 31, 2021, and $1,429,041.89 with the period ending on Dec. 31, 2022.

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The first assessment was dated Dec. 5, 2022, and the second, Dec. 11, 2023.

The couple was convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and evade federal taxes. Prosecutors accused them of obtaining $36 million in fraudulent loans by using falsified financial records.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a 7-year sentence. They reported to prison in January 2023.

Both Todd and Julie were released after President Trump issued their pardon in May 2025. However, despite the presidential pardon, the couple still needs to pay the unpaid federal tax assessments.

Since their release from prison, the couple has appeared in the Lifetime docuseries The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. They also launched their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast.

In September 2025, Todd shared his thoughts about the rumor that the Chrisley family was broke following his and Julie’s legal battle.

“Where would you get that? Do you know how much is in my bank account?” he said during his interview with Nightline.

When asked how much, Todd didn’t give a specific number. Instead, he said, “But it’s not what you just referenced.”

Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah, who also appeared in the interview, further stated, “But I think it’s like everyone else, like you guys got out and you immediately started working. You’re building your life back. And luckily, opportunities have come.”

“By the grace of God,” Todd pointed out.