'Today' Show Weather Presenter Marries 24-Year-Old Athlete

Australian meteorologist Scherri-Lee Biggs married former professional soccer player Daniel Venables last week and fans are over the moon. Biggs and Venables began dating in 2021 and married on Sunday, March 19 in Perth, according to a report by The Daily Mail. When the news hit social media fans were quick to wish them well.

Biggs and Venables tied the knot at a gin distillery in the suburbs of Perth in an outdoor ceremony that was picture-perfect. Biggs, a 32-year-old TV presenter best known for hosting Today in Australia, wore an intricate white lace dress with an extravagantly long veil. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Venables wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants, and an ear-to-ear grin in all the photos fans have seen so far. The two were surrounded by friends and family, and they made a whole weekend out of the gathering with parties and intimate dinners.

Biggs posted many photos from the wedding on social media throughout the night and the days that followed, revealing that some of her colleagues from Nine News Perth were in attendance. She captioned one photo of her and her new husband "the Venables," although it's unclear if she intends to adopt Venables' name on the air. Typically, people with careers in the public eye are hesitant to change their name as they want to avoid confusion.

Venables reportedly proposed to Biggs last year just before Christmas, leading her to the beach to pop the big question. She happily accepted and shared the good news on Instagram, writing: "Forever isn't enough with you." Of course, the two have gotten some comments about the age difference between them, but for the most part fans have been supportive and enthusiastic on social media.

Venables previously played for the West Coast Eagles in the AFL, and he's actually not the first member of that team to date Biggs. She was reportedly in a relationship with fellow player Brad Sheppard from May of 2018 to December of 2019. Unsurprisingly, that behind-the-scenes drama has drawn some comparisons to the sitcom Ted Lasso.

Venables stopped playing in the AFL in 2019 when he suffered a severe concussion during a match against the Melbourne Demons. He had a long and difficult recovery from that injury, and he is reportedly still seeking a payout from the league for his troubles. He has already rejected an offer that equated to about $800,000 in the U.S., and is holding out for $8 million as he and his legal team think he deserves.