'Today' Co-Host Pays Tribute to Late Husband on Anniversary in Emotional Post

Bobbie Thomas is continuing to mourn the loss of her husband, Michael Marion. On Tuesday, the Today show contributor shared an emotional message on social media to her late husband as she marked what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary, sharing a video from their 2013 wedding ceremony showing her late husband reading his vows.

Alongside the video, Thomas shared an emotional caption reflecting on their relationship and Marion's passing, writing, "Missing Michael today (our anniversary), feeling grateful to have known a love like his." Addressing her grief and the outpouring of support she has received from fans since first announcing her husband's passing, Thomas continued, "Thank you for the kindness and supportive words you continue to share." Thomas added that she is "finding my way, but feel the need to say – if you know loss, I see you, and it really hurts. If you know someone carrying loss, please pause. You don't to have say the right thing (or anything). Just be... be there. Offer a hug. Reach out. Show up. Sending love xx B."

The couple's anniversary came nearly six months after Marion, her husband of seven years with whom she shares 6-year-old son Miles, tragically passed away on Dec. 1, 2021 at the age of 42. Marion died after a bacterial infection led to organ failure. At the time, Thomas wrote, "Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone."

Following her husband's passing, Thomas took a step back on the Today show, eventually returning to Studio 1A on Thursday, March 3. Ahead of her return, Thomas penned a candid essay for Today.com, admitting that she was "terrified." Thomas shared that while the "fog of the first year of grief has begun to lift," so has "the unexpected layer of protection that came with it." Thomas added that it "is knowing I'm not alone" that pushed her forward, writing that "while grief can be isolating, connecting with others has been my antidote... as devastating, life-changing and heartbreaking, but also as the common denominator that makes us human."

Just as Today viewers did following news of Marion's passing and Thomas' return to the NBC program, they were quick to surround Thomas with their support as she marked her first wedding anniversary without her husband at her side. Responding to Thomas' post, one person wrote, "Sending love and hugs. Loss is painful. Your love never goes away." Former Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford also offered kind words, writing, "it was one of the most beautiful days of the year with the most beautiful couple. We were honored to welcome you to start your life together. Praying for you today sweetheart and for Miles."