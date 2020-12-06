✖

Today Show contributor Bobbie Thomas opened up about the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1. He was 42. Marion suffered an ischemic stroke in April 2019. The couple was married for seven years and the parents of son Miles, 5. Thomas, 46, shared updates on her husband's recovery in the past year, sharing a heartwarming video of Marion picking up their son for the first time since his stroke in June.

On Sunday, Thomas shared a collection of photos with Marion, taken during his recent hospitalization. "Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone," Thomas wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. "With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t."

Thomas asked her followers to "absorb," "extend" and "exhaust" the kindness in all of us. "Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts," she wrote. "There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short. As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart." At the end of her post, Thomas thanked her fans for their love and support. She reminded everyone to "go hug the people you love."

Marion was born and raised in Bethesda, Maryland, and practiced law in the Tax Transactions group at Mayer Brown LLP, according to his obituary. His family asked for contributions in Marion's memory to be made to The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York) Department of Clinical Immunology - Dr. Cunningham-Rundles. "Beloved by his many friends, colleagues, and extended family, he had a smile that lit up every room he entered," his obituary reads.

After suffering a stroke in 2019, Marion needed a wheelchair. In May 2020, Thomas said her husband could walk with assistance. On June 29, Thomas shared a video of Marion picking up Miles for the first time since the stroke. Thomas welcomed Miles via IVF after her struggles with infertility. She is the style editor for the Today Show.