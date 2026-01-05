Timothée Chalamet Thanks Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice Award Speech

Timothée Chalamet made sure to give girlfriend Kylie Jenner a shoutout as he took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor on Sunday for his role as ambitious ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.

“Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” Chalamet said at the end of his speech, looking at Jenner. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The camera then panned to Jenner, who could be seen mouthing back, “I love you.”

Marty Supreme director, producer and co-writer Josh Safdie also got a special shoutout from Chalamet during his acceptance speech. “Josh, you made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong, and I think we should all be telling stories like that,” the Oscar-nominated actor said. “So thank you for this dream.”

Chalamet and Jenner have attended multiple awards shows together since they were first linked romantically in April 2023, making their debut at the 2024 Golden Globes. Last month, the two went viral for their matching orange Chrome Hearts outfits, which they wore at the Dec. 8 premiere of Marty Supreme in Los Angeles.

The bold outfits got a nod on Sunday as well, as Hacks stars Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs walked the red carpet in an almost exact replica of Chalamet and Jenner’s headline-making attire.

In addition to Best Actor, Marty Supreme was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Production Design and Best Editing at Sunday’s awards, but lost the top honor of Best Picture to the Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another.

Chalamet feels confident about a Marty Supreme victory at the Academy Awards; however, channeling his character’s confidence, as he expressed last month that he could walk away with the win for his “top-of-the-line” performance.

“This is in the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren’t really put out,” he told IndieWire. “It’s a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I’m leaving it on the field. Whether it’s the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I’m trying to get this out in the biggest way possible. In the spirit of Marty Mauser.”