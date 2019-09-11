Timothee Chalamet’s Makeout Session With Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Riles Social Media

Timothee Chalamet was recently caught in the midst of a makeout session with Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, and the photos have gotten social media all riled up. In the photos, 23-year-old Chalamet and 20-year-old Lily-Rose are seen passionately embracing one another on a yacht in Capri, Italy. The photos have caused quite an uproar with Twitter users, and they are letting their hilarious thoughts be known.

“Why do timothée chalamet and lily rose depp together weigh less than i do,” one person jokingly asked.

“I think Lily Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet both deserve an Academy Award for acting so awkward and weird with each other and making everyone believe they broke up but actually smooching on a yacht in Capri,” another person wrote.

📸 I Timothée Chalamet spotted on Capri Island (Italy) with Lily Rose Depp & other friends on September 5, 2019 (via pop sugar)

_________#TimotheeChalamet #TheKing #Venice76 #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/Z9lfIn1Gqx — Timothée Chalamet HQ (@TimmychalametHQ) September 7, 2019

“All 5 of you were waiting for me to release a statement on the Timothee Chalamet/Lily Rose Depp vVnice/boat pictures and I have no comment,” someone else quipped.

“Lily-Rose Depp really is; privileged, pretty, funny, attractive, literally owns evERY Chanel item EVER, skinny aND dating Timothée Chalamet…and i’m sat at home crying over seeing him on a red carpet,” one other person tweeted. “Who’s winning there?”

“The fact I’m not Lily-Rose Depp and I’m not holding hands with Timothée Chalamet right now is seriously offensive,” a fifth user commented sarcastically.

lily rose depp being the same age as me living her best life rich, beautiful and dating timothée chalamet whilst i sit alone in my room, broke crying over fancams of him pic.twitter.com/pQiowVW1ad — timothée’s bodyguard (@eliobucky) September 6, 2019

“Never want to see Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet snogging ever again please have some respect,” another user added.

“If I have to see that photo of Lily Rose Depp sticking her tongue down Timothee Chalamet’s throat one more time i will be sick,” someone else joked.

i’m so jealous of lily-rose to be fucking honest. imagine being timothée chalamet’s girlfriend, johnny depp’s daughter and also a very talented & pretty young woman. can’t relate bitch — claudia (@jonsaery) September 6, 2019

Chalamet and Lily-Rose were in Italy together for the premiere of their new film, The King at the Venice Film Festival.

The movie will also co-star Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, and Ben Mendelsohn. It will be released in theaters on Oct. 11, before being available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 1.

Photo Credit: Getty Images