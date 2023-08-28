Tim McGraw Says He 'Would've Died Already' If He Hadn't Married Faith Hill

Tim McGraw recently opened up and said he "would've died already" if he hadn't married Faith Hill. During a recent conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, McGraw, 56, opened up about his life and career. While speaking about his relationship with Hill, 55, McGraw said that without her in his life, he strongly believes that neither he nor his career would have survived.

"Both of our careers even exploded more after we got married," McGraw said. "Because we let go of it, and we just sort of found happiness and relaxed a little bit about what we were doing and found some confidence in what we were doing. And as you were saying earlier, being an artist is sort of a dichotomy because on one hand, you're totally insecure and you totally think you're going to fail every time you do something. And on the other hand, your goal is to be the biggest artist ever in the world. So, you're fighting that battle within yourself the whole time, and I don't think one works without the other, and it pushes you and it drives you."

I loved the depth of this interview… we covered a lotta ground!! Check out the full conversation with @zanelowe now on @applemusic: https://t.co/9WHtEGheN6 pic.twitter.com/ku5L641d3N — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 24, 2023

"Then to have another person just like that, that's your partner, you have something really that you could talk about and explain to each other that doesn't require an explanation," he continued. "We get it, we understand it. So, when you're having days when you're not feeling confident, then she's the one that makes me feel confident. When you're having days when she's not feeling confident, then I make her feel confident, and it's just worked for us. And then getting to tour together, sing together, act together, just do the stuff that we get to do together is..."

McGraw went on to confess, "I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old, A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground, and B, I would've died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now." Lowe then asked, "How long did Faith put up with the wild years before you realized that ultimately there was some maturity that had to occur in order for the relationship to grow?" McGraw replied, "Well, I don't know if the maturity's occurred yet, but she put up with it for a while because I was pretty sneaky about it for a while, but it was just overdoing stuff, and then I think when the kids got old enough that they could notice things is when she finally said, 'You've got to figure this out.'"