Faith Hill Embarrasses Tim McGraw With Video of Him Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo

Tim McGraw has been outed as an Olivia Rodrigo fan. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Faith Hill shared a video of her husband singing and dancing to Rodrigo's No. 1 hit "Good 4 U" in the car, telling fans it's a "rare" peek into his life. "This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see," Hill said, referring to their three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. McGraw, dressed in a blue henley shirt, khaki pants, and a baseball cap, can be seen rocking out to the star's music. "I think it is the best way to enter into 2023. Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts," continued her caption. "Regardless….. It's worth it." In closing, she offered some advice to fans, writing, "Dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim's moves. It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present." "Enjoy," concluded Hill's note. "You're welcome."

In an Instagram post last month, McGraw shared photos of his family dressed as characters from the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola film The Godfather. "The Godfather dinner theme night last night...Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!" McGraw wrote in the Instagram caption. Audrey remarked in the photo's comment section, which featured a zoom video effect, "What a dramatic zoom out. For Oscar consideration." On her Instagram, Gracie shared photos from the family film screening, captioning her post with a quote from the movie, "Never go against the family. Buonasera, Buonasera." The McGraw-Hill family held another family celebration on Dec. 6, when Audrey marked her 21st birthday. "Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" McGraw captioned a gallery of photos of his youngest over the years. "We r so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become....U make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday "my little girl." We love you so much!"

In October, McGraw and Hill celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. Set to their iconic 2007 duet "I Need You," the artist posted a video slideshow of photos and videos of his marriage to Hill throughout the years, adding a sweet note in the caption: "Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary to my girl!! I love you baby faithhill." As part of the celebration, Hill also posted a video, writing, "Married to this man 26 years today!!!!!" She added, "I ran across this video a while back, and thought it would be a good post in honor of our 26 year wedding anniversary. I love making my husband laugh, but nothing is more fun than making him do so in public."