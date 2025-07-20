‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Celebrates Anniversary With Wife 3 Years After Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Levine are doing a lot better than they were three years ago. The Voice alum recently paid tribute to his wife, whom he married in 2014, with a picture of her holding their dog drinking a beer, captioning the post, “Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world.”

The Maroon 5 frontman came up against allegations that he cheated on the Victoria’s Secret model in 2022. At the time, Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok, where she claimed to have had an affair with the “Moves Like Jagger” singer, claiming that he even asked her if he could name his next child after her.

Levine denied such, but admitted to using “poor judgment” when he spoke to someone other than his wife in a “flirtatious manner.” They reportedly spoke in direct messages.

“A lot of being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time of the scandal. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine continued in the post. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Stroh said that when they chatted via DM that she was “under the impression” that Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage was over. She claimed she felt exploited by Levine because she believed he knew her “vulnerable” position as someone who recently moved to Los Angeles at the time of their meeting.