‘The O.C.’ Alum Logan Marshall-Green’s Wife Files for Divorce Amid ‘Cheating’ Denouncement

The O.C. actor, Logan Marshall-Green‘s wife, Diana Gaeta announced before the weekend that she would be divorcing her husband of seven years, while explicitly suggesting he had cheated on her with actress, Sarah Hay.

In a post shared Friday to Instagram, Gaeta revealed the news to fans and followers, admitting that the two would be parting ways and that it is important for women to “always trust” their gut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I filed for divorce today from [Logan] because people aren’t always what they seem and to every woman out there: always trust your gut,” the 38-year-old shared on Instagram Friday, in a message that tagged her husband’s account.

“And beware of the faux woman champion like [Sarah Hay] because those girls don’t care about sleeping with a married father of two. Peace and Love, thanks for letting me share,” Gaeta, an actress herself, wrote.

Since Gaeta put Hay on blast, the former ballet dancer, seen last in HBO’s Room 104 and the Academy Award winning film, Black Swan, disabled comments on her Instagram — suggesting Gaeta’s followers and fans aired their disdain for the alleged cheating or as a preventive measure for bullying.

Her last message reads an affirmation quote alongside an image of her within an artistic collage: “Love yourself first, and MAYBE everyone else will get the hang of it.”

Hay, who is unmarried, was nominated for three years ago for Golden Globe after receiving much acclaim for her role in the Starz miniseries Flesh and Bone, where she played a tormented ballerina.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Gaeta filed for divorce on Friday in Los Angeles, California from the 42-year-old actor. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share on child together, a son, Tennessee Logan who turns 5 this month; with Marshall-Green also serving as a stepfather to Gaeta’s daughter, Culla Mae from a previous relationship.

Marshall-Green is best known for his roles in television series The O.C. and 24, along with being featured in such films as Prometheus and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor just premiered his directorial debut, Adopt a Highway, starring Ethan Hawke, at the South by Southwest festival in March.

No comment yet from either Marshall-Green or Hay has been made on the allegations by Gaeta.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images