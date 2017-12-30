Celebrity couples come and go, but each year there are break-ups that are devastating. We all thought their love would last forever, but some couples didn’t last in 2017.

Some breakups were shocking. No one thought actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris would ever split. Actor Josh Duhamel and singer Fergie also ended their 8-year marriage. Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were married for 17 years before they split this year.

Other relationships lasted just months before ending this year. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez dated for about 10 months before calling it quits in October. Nine months after getting engaged, Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer stopped planning their wedding.

Here are 10 of the most heartbreaking celebrity breakups of 2017.

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split was a stunning development. The couple was together for eight years and have a son, Jack, who was born in 2012. There was hope that the two might have reconciled, but they officially filed for divorce in December.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt said in an August statement. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

In October, Faris published a memoir, Unqualified. It included a foreward written by Pratt, who called Faris an “important part of my life.”

Faris is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Josh Duhamel & Fergie

In September, actor Josh Duhamel and Fergie announced they were calling it quits after eight years of marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie and Duhamel have a four-year-old son, Axl. They were reportedly trying to have another child before the split.

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child … You’re making me cry,” Fergie told Wendy Williams in October. “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s decision to split was a shocker. The two had been married for 17 years before they announced their split in May. They still intent to raise their children together.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the two said in a statement. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Taylor and Stiller met when they filmed a failed pilot together. They appeared in several films together, including Zoolander, Dodgeball, Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2.

The Weeknd & Selena Gomez

Singers The Weeknd and Selena Gomez seemed like a perfect pop power couple, and were together for 10 months. They split in October amid rumors that Gomez was getting back together with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. However, PEOPLE‘s sources said she was not going back to the Biebs.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an instider told PEOPLE. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, and Gomez are still good friends.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” Gomez told Billboard in November. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Carrie Ann Inaba & Robb Derringer

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and actor Robb Derringer got engaged in December 2016 and had been planning their wedding for months. In September, the couple secretly split. Derringer wasn’t with Inaba wehn she hosted an event for Kristi Yamaguchi in Hawaii that month. She also posted, “Just when I think I’ve learned the way to live, life changes,” which might have been a hint at the break-up.

“Everything about the evening felt so ‘right,’” Inaba told PEOPLE about the night they got engaged. “There was an ease and an authentic familiarity. We talked about everything under the stars … even marriage. There was a strong sense of destiny that night, and I think I knew then, deep in my heart, that he and I were going to be together forever.”

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had been together for nearly a decade, after meeting on the set of Jumper in 2008. They were engaged to be married in December 2008, but ended the engagement in 2010. Three months later, they got back together again. But in September, they called it quits for good.

Bilson and Christensen have a 2-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

A source told Us Weekly that the two just couldn’t keep their long distance relationship going. Bilson lives in Los Angeles full time while Christensen is in Toronto.

The couple were famously private about their life together, with Bilson only posting occasional photos of them together on Instagram.

“I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life,” Bilson said in a 2013 Cosmopolitan interview. “I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.”

#fbf ❤️ A post shared by @ rachelbilson on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom lasted a year before ending their relationship. They started dating in January 2016 and there were even rumors of an engagement. But in February, the couple announced they were taking a “respectful, loving space at this time.”

In August, there were rumors that they were getting back together after they were seen at an Ed Sheeran concert.

“Well you know I think people are in and out of your life,” Perry said in a SiriusXM interview. “It’s nice to keep people you love around you.”

“When you get older, lines get blurred,” Perry added. “And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

The most infamous moment from their relationship came in summer 2016, when paparazzi took pictures of a nude Bloom vacationing with Perry.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen. I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days—nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything,” Bloom told Elle U.K. in April. “I had a moment of feeling free.”

we cannes’t A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 20, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson hasn’t had much success with marriage. She was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, then married French businessman Romain Dauriac in 2014. They announced their split in January. The couple have a 3-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy.

Johansson refused to talk about the divorce publicly. In March, she issued a statement asking for privacy out of respect for her daughter.

“As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage,” Johansson said. “Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you.”

Jenny Slate & Chris Evans

After less than a year together, Jenny Slate and Chris Evans ended their relationship. In April, Slate had nothing but kind words to say about Evans.

“He’s just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor,” Slate told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a delight, a total delight.”

However, it appears that the couple might have reconciled. As PEOPLE reports, the couple spent Christmas together. Slate posted for a photo with Evans’ brother Scott. “Christmas with my favorite Jew,” Scott captioned the photo.

The two were also seen together when Evans was searching for a new apartment in New York. They looked “very much back together,” a source told PEOPLE.

Laurence Fushburne & Gina Torres

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres ended their 14-year marriage this year in November. The couple have a 10-year-old daughter, Delilah.

According to a TMZ report, the couple spent most of the past year working with lawyers to split their assets.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than neither one of us had expected,” Torres said in a statement.

Torres stars on USA’s Suits, while Fishburne is known for his roles in The Matrix and ABC’s Blackish.