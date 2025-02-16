‘The Good Wife’ Star Getting Divorced After Secret Separation: Latest on Mamie Gummer

Mamie Gummer will soon be back on the market. TMZ reports that The Good Wife actress has filed for divorce from her husband, Mehar Sethi, after six years of marriage. In the documents obtained by the outlet, Gummer lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation, which is dated May 6, 2023. She’s also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two kids, 5-year-old Peter and 3-year-old Mary.

On top of joint custody, Gummer is seeking spousal support and to terminate the court’s ability to award support to Sethi. This will mark Gummer’s second divorce. The actress, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep, was previously married to Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013. She and Sethi tied the knot in February 2019 and welcomed their first child, Peter, two weeks after. They had Mary in 2021.

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

At the very least, Gummer is remaining busy on the acting front so she’ll have much to keep her mind off of the divorce. She can most recently be seen in the Netflix series Blood of Zeus. She appeared throughout The Good Wife and spinoff The Good Fight as Nancy Crozier. According to her IMDb, Gummer will next be seen in the psychological drama series We Were Liars, based on the book of the same name by E. Lockhart. As of now, a premiere date for the series has not been announced, but it will be coming to Prime Video in the near future.

As for Gummer’s mother, Streep seems to be doing pretty well with her romantic life. She’s been rumored to be dating Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, and the two were spotted together at the Saturday Night Live anniversary concert special. The relationship comes after Streep separated from Don Gummer in September 2023. Considering Streep was able to find someone new, it wouldn’t be surprising if the same thing happened to her daughter.

There isn’t any more information on Mamie Gummer and Mehar Sethi’s separation, but since the divorce was just filed, it’s likely it won’t go through for a while. But in any case, all that matters is that Gummer is happy or feeling relief. It’s not an easy thing to go through and probably wasn’t an easy decision to come to.