Meryl Streep and Martin Short Romance Rumors Heat Up

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep, 75, and comedic legend Martin Short, 74, are at the center of intense romance speculation, driven by their recent public appearances and undeniable on-screen chemistry. The duo, who portray love interests in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, drew considerable attention at the Aug. 24 premiere of the show's fourth season in Hollywood. Observers couldn't help but notice the pair's affectionate demeanor as they graced the event hand-in-hand, a gesture that spoke volumes to those eager to see romance blossom between the industry veterans per Closer Weekly.

Short didn't shy away from expressing his fondness for his co-star. "I think it's been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person," he gushed at the premiere.

While representatives for Streep have twice insisted that the pair are "just friends," insiders paint a different picture. An anonymous source revealed to Closer, "They knew exactly what they were doing by coming out on stage holding hands. It was their way of basically telling everyone that there's a lot more to their relationship and that they're falling in love."

The timing of this potential romance is particularly relevant, as both Streep and Short have weathered significant personal losses in recent years. Short lost his wife of 30 years to cancer in 2010, while news broke in 2023 that Streep and her husband of four decades had been living separately for six years.

"They're comfortable and natural together," the insider continued. "No one expected this, least of all them, but something just sparked between them when they worked together."

With their children grown – Streep has four, while Short has three – there appear to be no obstacles in the way of them potentially dating. The source added, "Everyone is so happy for them and just delighted to see them smiling. They're such a great couple."

The entertainment world has been rife with speculation since October when news of Streep's separation from her long-time husband, Don Gummer, after 45 years of marriage, became public. Suddenly, the spotlight typically reserved for younger celebrities shifted to these industry icons, with paparazzi and fans scrutinizing their every move. Photos of Streep and Short engaged in friendly conversation on set or enjoying post-filming dinners quickly became fodder for gossip columns.

Social media has also been ablaze with discussions about the potential couple, with fans and media outlets entertained by the idea of the two beloved figures finding love later in life. Even seasoned journalists found themselves caught up in the excitement, with a recent editorial meeting at The Daily Beast reportedly derailed by animated discussions about Streep and Short's relationship, per Business Times.

However, it's important to note that despite the rampant rumors, there is no concrete evidence of a romantic relationship between Streep and Short. In fact, both parties have publicly stated that they are simply good friends. According to the outlet, when referred to as a "power couple" during an interview with Bill Maher, Short reiterated that the relationship between the two stars is purely platonic and representatives for Streep did as well.