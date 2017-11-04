‘The Good Wife’ Star Julianna Margulies Recalls Scary Incident With Steven Seagal

Julianna Margulies is the latest actress to divulge a unsettling incident with Steven Seagal.

Seagal has been accused of inappropriate behavior in “private auditions” by several actresses including Jenny McCarthy. Margulies tells a similar story about her run-in with the Under Seige actor from back in 1989.

“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night,’” Margulies said on SiriusXM’s Just Jenny on Friday. “I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman.’”

However, once she arrived at the action star’s hotel room, the situation was quite different. The casting director wasn’t there, but Seagal was and was rather intimidating to the now-star of The Good Wife.

“I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone,” she said. “And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life.”

Margulies was shaken by Seagal’s actions and and got out of the situation as quickly as she could.

“I got out of there unscathed,” she said. “I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room. … I sorta screamed my way out.”

Seagal has not responded to Margulies’ claims.